Hundreds of Air Wisconsin workers face potential layoffs as part of possible sale

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The owner of Air Wisconsin announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to sell the airline to a Florida company, potentially costing hundreds of jobs.

According to an SEC filing, the Appleton-based company said the proposed transaction would transfer Air Wisconsin's air carrier certificate, aircraft fleet, and related equipment to the buyer.

"The Company is evaluating the Proposed Transaction as part of its ongoing assessment of strategic alternatives for Air Wisconsin and its related operations," Harbor Diversified, owner of Air Wisconsin, stated in the filing.

The deal structure includes an initial cash payment and buyer notes, with specific financing arrangements for aircraft acquisitions and parts inventory. However, the definitive terms and aggregate value remain subject to additional negotiations.

Meanwhile, Air Wisconsin informed all 253 employees of an impending workforce reduction plan. The company issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices, with potential furloughs taking effect on or after October 28, 2025.

"Air Wisconsin is taking these actions to re-balance its workforce in light of evolving business needs and to provide the Buyer with flexibility to determine future staffing requirements," the company said.

Harbor Diversified indicated it may retain some Air Wisconsin employees to support ongoing aircraft sales and leasing operations not included in the proposed transaction.

