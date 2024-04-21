Hundreds gather to walk in downtown Appleton for suicide prevention

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Community members around Appleton got together to make sure loved ones lost to suicide are never forgotten.



Prevent Suicide Fox Cities says three times as many people showed up to this year's walk, compared to last year

The event was made possible by volunteers and business around the community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Prevent Suicide Fox Cities, a nonprofit, was created to both try to stop people from taking their own lives and support those who lost people to suicide.

Today, they hosted their third annual “Walk to Remember” event, in which nearly 200 people walked in downtown Appleton, raising awareness about how suicide doesn’t just affect the person who takes their own life, but everyone who knows them.

Prevent Suicide Fox Cities Executive Director Cindy Reffke says this community walk shows the power of support from others.

“This is our way of being together, supporting one another, sharing love," she highlighted. "People sometimes feel like they have to do these things alone. You are never alone.”

For those interested in participating in future events, Prevent Suicide Fox Cities says the best way to get involved is by going online and looking at their upcoming events.

If you are thinking about harming yourself or attempting suicide, call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.