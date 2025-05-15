Hotels in Northeast Wisconsin say they're already booking rooms after NFL schedule release

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The NFL has released their 2025 season schedule, and hotels in the land of green and gold say they are already booking rooms for games that are months away.

"So when the schedule drops, the phones immediately start ringing," said Linda Garvey.

Garvey is the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Director of Business Development and Community Affairs. Now that the NFL schedule is out, it's her job, along with her team, to make sure fans and even visiting teams consider the Paper Valley when coming to town.

"We bid on the visiting teams just like how other hotels bid on them. I can't disclose whether or not we have those teams staying here," said Garvey.

The hotel also works to keep rooms available for those not visiting for football.

"When the schedule comes out, the conferences like to pick the opposite so they are not interfering with any home, Packer traffic," said Garvey.

Meanwhile, The Legacy Hotel, located just a block away from Lambeau Field, has a different experience with the post-schedule release demand.

"So we opened January of last year. So we are new. We are a new hotel. So many people don't know about us and they are so surprised when they see us," said Susan Engler.

Engler, The Legacy Hotel's General Manager, says they don't take in hundreds of fans or team personnel en masse because not doing so allows them to fine-tune the experience to each NFL fan choosing to stay with them.

"We're excited about the fanbase coming in!" said Engler.

