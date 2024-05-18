Hmong Americans gather in Appleton to celebrate cultural history, lay groundwork for the future

APPLETON (NBC 26) — It’s a celebration of culture for a people proud to call the Fox Valley—and Wisconsin— home.



Hmong Americans from across Wisconsin came together in Appleton to celebrate Hmong American Day

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford proclaimed May 14th as "Hmong American Day"

The day started at 8 a.m. with special guests, including Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford, who signed a special proclamation recognizing May 14th as Hmong American day.

That official day happened earlier this week on Tuesday, but the Hmong community waited until the weekend to celebrate so that more people could come out.

There was a cornhole championship, musical performances, and a volleyball tournament as well as a pop-up Hmong market in the parking lot. Vendors sold clothes, food, and other Hmong trinkets and items

Festival entertainment committee co-chair Mai Nu Vang said she's proud of how the day turned out.

“It’s just such a great day to be able to recognize and remember and honor those who came before us," Vang said. "To know the opportunities that we have now to be in America.”

Other members of the Hmong community tell me the best way to learn about future events is to keep an eye out on social media for a group near you.