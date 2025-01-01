High Cliff State Park kicks off 2025 with a “First Day Hike”

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The start of 2025 brought families and outdoor enthusiasts to High Cliff State Park in Sherwood for a refreshing start to the new year.



After a years-long break, the park revived the tradition with hot chocolate, popcorn, and scenic winter trails.

Janet Deprez, president of the Friends of High Cliff Board of Directors, shared the hike’s history dating back to its origins in the Wisconsin State Park System.

The event featured both guided and self-guided hikes, ensuring accessibility for all levels of hikers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After a years-long hiatus, the park reintroduced its “First Day Hike” event, treating visitors to hot chocolate, popcorn, and scenic winter trails. Janet Deprez, president of the Friends of High Cliff Board of Directors, shared the event’s history.

“I would say about 20 years ago I think this was an event that the Wisconsin State Park System originated,” Deprez said. “High Cliff just chose to do it this year, and we hadn’t done it in some time.”

The hike is part of a broader effort by the Wisconsin DNR to promote outdoor recreation. Both guided and self-guided options allowed hikers of all abilities to participate.

Kimberly Erdahl of Sherwood described the hike as a fantastic way to begin the year.

“Yes, we are,” Erdahl said with a smile, coffee in hand.

Debbie Gebheim, also from Sherwood, encouraged others to follow suit.

“I think everyone who’s in their homes right now should get outside,” Gebheim said. “I mean, it’s wonderful.”

High Cliff officials also want to remind everyone that similar events are held throughout the year. To learn more, you can visit them here.