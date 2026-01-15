APPLETON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's beer culture is getting a new competitor as THC-infused drinks gain popularity across the state.

Although cannabis remains illegal in Wisconsin, bars and liquor stores are now selling THC-infused beverages made from hemp-derived THC that can still produce a high while remaining federally legal.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Hemp-derived beverages offer legal high in Wisconsin bars and stores

"Honestly they taste like soda," said Nichole Voss from Flanagan's Stop and Shop.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, products containing less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC by dry weight can be sold legally. This has opened the door for businesses like McFleshman's Brewing Company in Appleton to offer hemp-derived beer alongside their traditional brews.

"It's been fantastic, if we run out we definitely hear about it, everyone's like 'when's it coming back on,'" said Aaron Reimers, a brewer at McFleshman's.

The popularity has grown significantly since the drinks first appeared. Reimers noted that what once took weeks to sell now moves much faster.

"In the beginning it took us a little bit to go through a keg of it, now we go through a keg in a week or less," Reimers said.

Voss has observed a steady customer base for the products at her store.

"We have a very steady clientele that comes in at a regular basis, I'd say they're people in their 30s, 40s, even 50s that are using them as an alternative to drinking," Voss said.

The trend reflects changing consumer preferences around alcohol consumption.

"A lot of people right now aren't wanting alcohol, which has been driving up the popularity of THC drinks," Reimers said.

While these beverages are available in bars and stores across Wisconsin, some communities are beginning to regulate hemp products. Cities like West Allis near Milwaukee have created THC drink-specific licenses, and Fond du Lac is considering similar legislation.

In Appleton, city officials say there's currently no licensing being considered for these drinks.