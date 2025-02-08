Harley-Davidson reported losses sparks wide reactions from Wisconsin riders

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson ended 2024 with major financial losses, reporting a $116.9M drop in fourth-quarter earnings, which equates to a loss of $0.93 per share. As the company’s stock prices decline, riders in Northeast Wisconsin are voicing concerns about the direction of the brand.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Shawano resident Jeffrey Durow considers himself a lifelong Harley-Davidson fan, going so far as to color-match his vehicles and belongings to the company’s signature black and orange.

“Trailer, my Corvette was orange, everything I did was Harley black and orange. My pontoon boat was black and orange. Everything I did was black and orange. I bleed black and orange,” Durow said.

However, his loyalty to the brand has recently wavered. Frustrated with the company’s direction, he traded in a brand-new Harley for an Indian motorcycle.

“That’s how upset I was with the policies, you know, the ‘woke’ ‘DEI’ agenda that Harley is going with, and it just—we didn’t have the same eye,” Durow said.

Navy veteran and longtime Harley rider Donnie Semega believes the brand has strayed too far from its roots.

“They are losing their identity. If you see the 2025 models? To me, it’s half BMW, half Indian, and the only thing ‘Harley’ is the tank,” Semega said.

Semega is part of the informal “Bad Influence Motorcycle Club” alongside Jeff Kreft and Rich Breske, who share similar concerns about the company’s direction.

Kreft, who rides a Honda, says Harley-Davidson’s pricing has become too steep.

“I would love to own a Harley someday. But, uh, right now, my pocketbook? I can’t afford it,” Kreft said.

Breske, a newer rider, believes the company’s push toward modern technology is another factor turning away customers.

“All the electronics they are putting on the bikes makes them super expensive. And for the most part, how much of those can you use while you’re riding? And people just want to ride,” Breske said.

Harley-Davidson has not yet responded to requests for comment.