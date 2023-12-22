Grand Chute store owner faces multiple felony drug charges

Grand Chute furniture store owner, Christopher Turner, is charged with five felony drug charges counts.



Authorities say Turner was arrested outside of his store on Dec. 14.



Fentanyl (32.81 grams), cocaine (18.94 grams) and cash ($64,440) were among the items found at the time of the arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say 31-year-old Christopher Turner was arrested right outside of his furniture store in Grand Chute back on Dec. 14.

He now faces multiple felony drugs charges.

Some of the felony charges against Turner involve fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, an informant told police that Turner was a "major supplier" of the drug in the area and that most of his dealing was at the store and at his apartment in Kaukauna.

The complaint states that in October authorities conducted an undercover drug buy by giving the informant money to buy drugs from Turner.

Authorities say they also recorded phone calls and on Dec. 14, police tracked down his car and arrested him outside of his store.

The complaint says authorities found 32.81 grams of fentanyl and close to 18.94 grams of cocaine at the store and he was also carrying more than $60,440 in cash.

"I saw that there was many police officers... outside my door here," Travis Hollenbeck, a technician at store near Turner's Furniture, said.

"I didn't know exactly what was going on, I didn't really know what was happening but I saw that they were from the drug unit, and that's kind of all that I knew from that," Hollenbeck said. "I saw it originally and then came back inside. I'm pretty sure I went back out like maybe an hour later or something and there was no one there."

When we arrived to the furniture store early Thursday afternoon, the store was closed and the windows were covered.

The district attorney's office told me that [Turner] is set to appear in court on Jan. 19.