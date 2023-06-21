Grand Chute Quality Inn faces license non-renewal

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — In a Tuesday meeting, the Town of Grand Chute licensing committee was supposed to act on a complaint to not renew the Grand Chute Quality Inn license. However, right before the meeting, the owner paid the amount owed to the town in full. A total amount of $92,362.33.

“Hardeep Arora, owner of Arora Hospitality, came in and paid off the outstanding room tax that he owed the town,” said Kayla Raatz, the Town clerk.

That amount doesn’t include what he owes to the Department of Revenue, but by making this payment to the town, he took care of the complaint the committee was going to address before the meeting even began.

Hardeep Arora is also the owner of theRodeway Inn, a hotel that lost its license back in May after years of complaints and countless police calls. Now, Arora has decided to sell the Rodeway Inn.

“A new owner came in from the Rodeway Inn providing documentation that there was a sale closing today. I did share that with our town attorney who is currently reviewing that to make sure that it was a legitimate arm's length transaction,” said Raatz.

Raatz clarified an "arm's length" transition being a new owner being a separate entity from Arora.

“Hardeep Arora can’t have any business interest in the new owner or the new property,” said Raatz.

The town community resource officer told NBC 26 that between January and June 1, there were around 56 calls to the Quality Inn.

“We just want to make sure we’re working with our hotel owners and having a good relationship with them so that we can identify those problems and try to suppress them before they become larger issues,” said Dylan Davis, town community resource officer.

NBC 26 was able to contact Arora over the phone, but he declined to comment.

“Hardeep Arora is a convicted felon and that in our ordinance is a reason for non-renewing or revoking license if the felony conviction substantially relates to the licensing activity," said Raatz.

Raatz told NBC 26 there are no plans to renew the Quality Inn’s license moving forward.

The licensing period ends on June 30.