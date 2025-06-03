Grand Chute Police Department hosts tech roadshow featuring latest law enforcement equipment

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — As technology evolves, so does law enforcement.

The Grand Chute Police Department hosted a traveling police technology roadshow run by Axon to showcase their latest equipment designed to help keep communities safe.

Check it out below:

Corporal Dylan Davis and the Grand Chute Police Department welcomed the Axon Roadshow on Tuesday morning, giving officers a chance to experience new tools firsthand.

"In those critical incidents, or incidents where, you know, the police are called into question, it's important to have body cameras, dash cameras, and show what we are doing out in the community," Davis said.

Axon, a technology and weapons development company, displayed various equipment for law enforcement including police body cameras.

"There's new tools, new features with the body cameras that come out that just help us out," Davis said.

The roadshow also featured demonstrations of drones with advanced capabilities.

"So I can send this QR code and our officers will see the video before they get on the scene," explained a drone operator during the demonstration.

Roadshow Team Lead Andrew Padilla, who has experience in both military and law enforcement, led several of the demonstrations.

"It's a great partnership with the police department, the community," Padilla said.

The hands-on experience was particularly valuable for officers who previously had only seen the equipment in brochures or online.

"Just seeing peoples faces light up. Whether its something they've seen in a brochure, they've seen it on the internet, and they're able to pick it up and go hands on with it," Padilla said.

While the Grand Chute Police Department already uses most of the tools Axon showcased, Davis mentioned one particular upgrade they're excited about.

"The current taser that they are demoing is one we are going to be upgrading to in the next couple months once all of our officers get trained and our department instructors get trained on that new technology we'll start rolling it out in our community," Davis said.

I even had the opportunity to try out the taser myself during the demonstration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

