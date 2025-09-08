Grand Chute faces third administrator change in three years as Richard Downey resigns

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Grand Chute is searching for a new town administrator after Richard Downey resigned in late August, marking the third person to hold the position since 2022.

Downey held the town administrator job for just over a year before his departure, which town officials say was a mutual agreement between Grand Chute and Downey to part ways.

The resignation continues a pattern of administrative instability that has plagued the community for three years.

Downey's predecessor, Jim March, sued the town and former supervisors, claiming they violated Wisconsin's Open Meetings Law when they discussed town business privately, including his termination.

A judge dismissed March's lawsuit, but court records show he is now appealing the decision.

When contacted for comment, Downey said he wishes Grand Chute and the board good luck but declined to provide further details about his departure.

I also reached out to March but have not yet received a response.

The town has not commented further on Downey's departure or provided details about the search for a replacement administrator.

