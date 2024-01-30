Governor Evers signs Executive Order covering Healthcare Profile

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Governor Evers signs an executive order he says is going to make conditions better for healthcare workers in Wisconsin.



Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers created a task force group to address the increasing need for hospital workers

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Governor Evers' order will create a task force on the healthcare workforce. The governor's office says the task force will focus on recruiting and retaining healthcare workers ... As well as patient care. Evers signed the order at Fox Valley Technical College. One of the state's largest trainers of healthcare workers

Evers said it's important for colleges with healthcare training facilities to keep Wisconsin's healthcare industry afloat during difficult times.

"Wisconsinites are working hard, and they are working...But here's the deal. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin faces a potential deficit of 20,000 nurses. 20,000 nurses by 2040."

Evers says Lieutenant Governor and registered nurse Sara Rodriguez will be leading the task force.

"I got this job because I wanted to do all that I could to ensure that the voices of our state's healthcare workforce were being heard and that their needs were being listened to by the leaders in this state."

Governor Evers says Appleton's specialty-picked task force will also focus on education—the reason he chose to visit Fox Valley and other colleges: to celebrate the signing.

