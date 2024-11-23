"God sent me so many angels"; Appleton mother shares heartfelt update on daughter after devastating accident

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 12-year-old Appleton girl is still in the ICU, 10 days after being struck by a car at a busy six-lane intersection.



A 12-year-old Appleton girl remains in critical condition after being struck by a car near Wilson Middle School.

Millie Colchado suffered extensive injuries, including internal bleeding and multiple fractures, after a car collision led to the accident.

Her family describes her as a “warrior” and is grateful for the community’s prayers and support, with a GoFundMe set up for her recovery

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Millie Colchado, a sixth grader at Wilson Middle School, was walking home from school on November 12 when two cars collided at the intersection of College Avenue and Badger Avenue. One vehicle hit a curb, collided with a sign, and then struck Millie, who was on the sidewalk.

Millie’s mother, Eugenia Quiroga, says her daughter was airlifted to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee and remains in critical condition.

“This week has been a nightmare,” Quiroga said in a Zoom interview. Fighting back tears, she asked to only show the lower half of her face.

“She’s my only daughter,” she added.

Millie’s injuries include internal bleeding, cuts, broken bones, and damage to vital organs and arteries. Some of her injuries have not been disclosed by the family.

“As I am speaking to you, she’s in surgery. Yesterday, they took the tube out of her mouth and she started to talk a little bit with me,” Quiroga said.

Despite the devastating situation, Quiroga says Millie’s resilience and the outpouring of community support are keeping the family going.

“I’m not perfect, but God sent me so many angels,” Quiroga said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses, allowing them to remain by Millie’s side as she fights to recover.