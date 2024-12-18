Frustrated Xavier employees, parents, confront school board over recent controversies

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Frustrated Xavier Catholic School System employees, parents, alumni, and more shared their thoughts following the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Schools board meeting.



Frustration grows in the Xavier Catholic School community after a board meeting barred media and limited speakers

Concerns over morale, job security, and the controversial firings of Principal Mike Mauthe and Superintendent Dr. John Ravizza were key topics

Former dean Kathy Bates calls for transparency, urging the board to clarify the reasons behind the dismissals

Media were banned from entering, but attendees spoke with me afterward, voicing concerns about morale and job security.

“The speakers that were invited to speak were conveying their concerns about possible lack of donors, lack of students, and lack of staff going forward,” said Kathy Bates, a former athletic director and dean of students.

According to Bates, just eight out of hundreds who requested to speak were approved in advance. Many criticized the firings of Principal Mike Mauthe and Superintendent Dr. John Ravizza.

“I would be alarmed if they ever did anything wrong,” Bates added, noting she had worked closely with both Mauthe and Ravizza.

While she did not speak at the meeting, Bates said she’s adamant that the board should address the issue and explain why Ravizza and Mauthe were let go.

Both men were reportedly fired after allegedly violating the Green Bay Diocese’s “Our Promise to Protect” policy. However, letters to parents since their firings did not specify what Mauthe or Ravizza did specifically to warrant dismissal beyond the violation of the policy.

Even with the meeting over, the Xavier community continues to grapple with the fallout and struggles to move forward.

“What a lot of my colleagues and former colleagues are hoping for is that there could be a statement coming out that neither Mike Mauthe nor Dr. John Ravizza did anything illegal or immoral,” Bates concluded.