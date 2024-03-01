Fox Valley Tech's in-house salon contributing to world record attempt hair donation drive

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Trilogy Salon & Spa is looking out for the kids.



All donated locks will be sent to San Diego in an attempt to break the world record for most hair donated by weight

Trilogy Salon & Spa is looking out for the kids.

The business, an arm of Fox Valley Technical College's cosmetology program, held a hair donation drive benefiting the charity Children with Hair Loss.

But for Trilogy, it's bigger than just them.

They are donating each lock of hair to "The longhairs," a group which will put on the "The Great Cut Event" in San Diego in an attempt to break the record for most hair donated by weight.

Which is why every lock matters.

Trilogy instructor Dawn Berna-Donley highlighted the importance of the effort beyond the record attempt.

"Cancer has touched many, almost all of our lives. Many people have lost loved ones from cancer," Berna-Donley lamented. "So, to do a donation to Children with Hair Loss is good for these students."

The current record for most hair donated by weight is 339.14 lbs, set in 2019. Trilogy hopes their donation can push The Longhairs—and Children with Hair Loss—over the top.