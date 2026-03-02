Fox Valley Technical College instructors use AI tools to prepare students for the workforce

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fox Valley Technical College instructors in Appleton are weaving artificial intelligence tools into their classrooms, using the technology to train students for the demands of today's workforce.

In the health department, nursing instructor Jennifer Zernzach uses two AI tools to train future nurses. The first acts as a virtual study partner built entirely from her lectures and textbooks.

"We use a specific program where we uploaded our book and all of our PowerPoints so when our students and searching, they're getting accurate information for our books and class specifically versus all the information that's on the web," Zernzach said.

The second creates virtual patient characters with their own medical stories. Those virtual patients even have names.

"Gut-ache Gus or Winded Winnie, where they can talk to someone who has this problem, explain their medications when they should take them, why, and what kind of side effects… so it allows students to practice talking to patient before we get to clinical and the real thing."

FVTC shapes its programs using advisory committees made up of real local employers who help decide the skills graduates need on day one. In the Professional Communications department, that means hands-on AI experience. Department Chair Sarah Rivet said the push is coming directly from those employer partners.

"Our advisory committee said we want your students ready to use AI when they graduate."

Rivet said the goal is to teach students to use AI as a tool, not a crutch.

"We want them to understand how to use it, how to prompt it, and how to use AI to not do the job for them but make them work in a more efficient manner."

Right now, 11 communication programs — and counting — use AI in their courses.

Fox Valley Tech is hosting an open house Tuesday, March 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. Faculty will be on hand to demonstrate how AI is being used in the classroom.