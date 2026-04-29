Fox Valley Tech EMS students help save instructor's life after cardiac arrest

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A training exercise at Fox Valley Technical College took a sudden and serious turn late March when an EMT instructor went into cardiac arrest in front of his students. The students' quick response is credited with saving his life.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Fox Valley Tech EMS students help save instructor after cardiac arrest

EMS instructor Karl Arps was simulating the symptoms of a heart attack for a classroom demonstration inside a training ambulance when he suffered an actual medical emergency.

"And Karl has done scenarios where he plays the part really good, like he deserves an Oscar," Logan Lehrer said.

Students initially thought Arps was acting, but they soon realized something was wrong.

"You could see discoloration on his face, and we were like, okay, this is real now," Lehrer said.

Another EMS instructor in the room, Traci Blondeau, jumped into action.

Students said Blondeau took control, and each student had a part to play. They called 911, removed Arps from the training ambulance, and took turns performing CPR.

"You wonder if they're getting it. I don't have to ask that," Blondeau said.

According to the Red Cross, there is about a 10% chance of surviving a heart attack outside of a hospital. Arps survived what he called a "widow maker" and made it out of the hospital in a week.

"I had a heart attack, a widow maker, I was dead, I made it out of that hospital in a week," Arps said.

Arps recently returned to the classroom where the medical emergency occurred and received a hero's welcome.

"What can I say to six students who saved my life? It's something I will, God, never forget," Arps said.

"I am one in a million, I feel like one in a trillion," Arps said.

Arps is recovering well and working to return to the classroom as soon as possible. He noted that the students successfully demonstrated the skills they train for at Fox Valley Tech.