APPLETON (NBC 26) — More than half of Wisconsin adults read below a sixth grade level, according to Wisconsin Literacy — and a new study focused on the Fox Valley is revealing how those challenges play out in everyday life.

Fox Valley Literacy surveyed hundreds of people across the region, finding many struggle with understanding healthcare information (47%), managing their finances (48%), and writing emails and filling out applications (36%).

Jamie Sheridan, communications and public engagement director, said the organization works directly with those affected.

"We deal with adults who missed out on some of the essential literacy skills," Sheridan said.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Fox Valley study finds many local adults struggle with literacy skills tied to daily life

For many adults, those gaps affect their ability to navigate school forms, apply for jobs, or communicate with doctors.

More than 21,000 people across the Fox Valley speak a language other than English at home, and Sheridan said those residents face even greater obstacles.

"They're coming in with a barrier… all of them have missed that essential building block, we are the gap that they're looking for to bridge all of those barriers they've been working around to survive," Sheridan said.

Heather Chantelois-Kashal, program and operations director, said the study reshaped how the organization thinks about its mission.

"This study helped us understand how literacy isn't just about these skills, how it impacts the things that are meaningful to people throughout their lives," Chantelois-Kashal said.

Because of the findings, Fox Valley Literacy is expanding its services, partnering with local experts to teach residents about the healthcare system, the justice system, and to improve digital literacy.

Sheridan said the goal is to open doors that were previously out of reach.

"They can then go on to choose their career instead of joining the workforce and saying 'This is all I am capable of doing right now.' It's not about ability it's about accessibility," Sheridan said.

Fox Valley Literacy is open to new students and new tutors looking to help more people build the skills they need for everyday life.