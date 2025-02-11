Fox Valley neighors react to Trump's push to eliminate the penny

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Former President Donald Trump took to social media Sunday night to call for an end to penny production, describing it as “wasteful.” The U.S. Mint reported losses of over $85 million last year on penny production, reigniting the long-standing debate over whether the one-cent coin should be phased out.



In the Fox Valley, opinions are divided.

Johnny Powderly, a line cook at ACOCA Café and Roastery, believes pennies still serve an important purpose, particularly for customers who rely on cash transactions.

“We have a lot of local people who might not have a credit card or a debit card,” Powderly said. “Maybe it falls on hard times for them, but that’s none of our business. We just want to make sure they can pay.”

However, others, like third-generation coin and jewelry expert Michelle Voecks-Griesbach, argue that pennies have outlived their usefulness.

“As of last year, the Mint was continuing to say, ‘We are going to continue to make them,’ even though it does…seem rather stupid for them to do so,” said Voecks-Griesbach, who manages Fox Valley Coin and Diamonds in Kimberly. “Because the cost of manufacturing is more than the face value of the item.”

Voecks-Griesbach also notes that unlike gold or silver coins, pennies cannot be melted down for their materials, making them difficult to repurpose.

“It’s a federal offense to destroy a penny,” she said.

For some, the debate over the penny is not a pressing concern. Appleton resident Kristine said she only uses pennies when paying in cash but otherwise doesn’t think much about them.

“I’m entirely indifferent,” she said. “I feel like that’s the least of my concerns.”

While Trump has expressed his desire to eliminate the penny, the decision ultimately rests with Congress, as coin size and metal content are dictated by federal law.