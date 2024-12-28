Fox Valley model train club celebrates 85 years of existence, invites community to learn more

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Paper Valley Model Railroad Club has been a part of the model train world for decades, officially founded in 1939.

That's 85 years, for those keeping count.



The Paper Valley Model Railroad Club has been a fixture in the model train world since 1939 making it one of the oldest in the US

Based in a former radio station building in Kaukauna the club’s rooms showcase themed layouts inspired by historic Northeast Wisconsin railroad hubs

Despite its long history Ron Kahler says the club remains a hidden gem with only a few aware of its existence

The nonprofit has around 75 members and new members must show commitment to the hobby before operating equipment to ensure everything stays in good shape

For members like Jacob Woelfel it’s not just about trains but the camaraderie and friendships built through the shared passion

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Over the years, it has brought together generations of rail fans, including Ron Kahler, who joined six years ago.

“We believe in terms of longevity of the club, we are the third longest in the United States,” Kahler said.

The club has had several homes over the years, but now it’s based in the former WKAU Radio Station building on Block Road in Kaukauna. While the building is still a functioning radio station, many of its rooms, each themed after significant railroad hubs in Northeast Wisconsin, are now dedicated to thousands of trains.

Despite being around for so long, Kahler says not many people know about them. “We’ve been here, like you said, a long time, but the public just doesn’t... [only] little small groupings know about us,” he said.

The nonprofit has about 75 members, but not everyone gets to conduct trains or build layouts right away. Jacob Woelfel, another member, says you have to show you’re serious about the hobby first.

“Prove that you want to be here and that you take this hobby seriously,” Woelfel said. “Just so that way, because of the nature of the equipment and stuff, we don’t want something to get wrecked and someone be liable for excess cost.”

But they did let me conduct one of the trains. It's something I hadn't done since my childhood days of collecting model trains.

So this reporter can get hooked, anyone can.

“It’s a camaraderie and a friendship that otherwise, without this hobby, we wouldn’t have,” Woelfel commented passionately.