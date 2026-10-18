Fox Valley Indivisible rallies for change, early voting at Appleton No Kings protest

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A conga line, a juggler and live music.

Those were just some of the ways neighbors joined Fox Valley Indivisible in what the organization calls a "fight against autocracy" on Saturday afternoon at Houdini Plaza in Appleton.

Some neighbors went to the event to advocate for their children.

"My child (and) all of our children deserve to grow up in a better world than what we have," Fond du Lac neighbor Alyx Pieschel said.

"My son (and) disability rights are everything to me," Fremont neighbor Erin Taylor Zellmer said. "His future depends on being able to have the support."

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Fox Valley Indivisible holds protest in Appleton

Some neighbors showed up with signs and costumes.

"It's a little bit difficult," Pieschel said on moving around in her patriotic inflatable dinosaur costume. "I kind of have to do like a bouncy walk and I have to really swing my legs up in order to get anywhere."

"I was trying to think of something that would appeal to everyone," said League of Women Voters of Appleton-Fox Cities member Rosann Baum Milius, who dressed up as Lady Liberty. "The Statue of Liberty represents our democracy (and) our freedom."

Chris Mings, co-founder of Fox Valley Indivisible, was also dressed up. He was wearing a costume he calls "Democracy Superhero."

"The biggest superpower we have in this country is the opportunity to vote," Mings said when asked about Democracy Superhero's superpowers. "Not all countries have a voting system where we could directly elect the people that are going to govern us."

That was his message to neighbors in attendance. Specifically, voting early ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

"Maybe there's hope," Mings said. "Maybe we can win an election, maybe we can get some change going on."

The rally in Appleton was one of several held across the state and country on Saturday.

Organizers called the events nonpartisan, but they build on nearly two years of demonstrations opposing President Donald Trump.