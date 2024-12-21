Fox Valley Humane, Pawffee Shop urge adopters to think before taking a pet home for the holidays

APPLETON (NBC 26) — This morning, I spent time with Miss Night, a two-month-old kitten from the Fox Valley Humane Association. Jokingly, I said she was "making her on-camera debut." But like many other animals in the Fox Cities, she’s looking for her forever home this holiday season.

From dogs, to cats, bunnies, and more—who doesn’t love animals?

If you’re thinking of adding one to your family this holiday season, that’s where experts like Caly Haren and Brenda Leick from the Fox Valley Humane Association come in.

“You’re not just taking the kitten home for Christmas. This kitten could live 16 years,” Haren said.

“That’s sixteen Christmases,” Leick added.

Their mission goes beyond finding homes—they aim to make sure the animals never have to return. “We always try to learn from the animals that come back. We put it on ourselves because we try really, really hard to make the perfect match,” they explained.

I also spoke with the ASPCA, who emphasized the importance of commitment. With more animals entering shelters than leaving, there’s no guarantee a shelter can take your pet back if it doesn’t work out.

Adoption requirements vary, as Leah Enking, owner of The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe in Appleton, explained. It’s where I adopted my cat, Pancho. For her cats, the process is more involved than picking up a last-minute gift.

“Coming in to meet the cats, applying online, background checks, and home visits to meet the family and any current pets are all part of the process,” Enking said.

This holiday season, she urges people to think carefully. “As much as it doesn’t sound super-happy-Christmassy, pets aren’t necessarily ‘presents.’ You just want to make sure you’re all in on that lifetime commitment for the animal,” she said.

For more details on choosing the right pet, you can learn more from the Fox Valley Humane Association and The Pawffee Shop Cat Caffee.