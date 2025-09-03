APPLETON (NBC 26) — More than 100 veterans received a hero's welcome Tuesday night after returning from Honor Flight Mission 76 to Washington D.C. in Appleton. The flight provided families with an opportunity to honor their loved ones who served.

Fox Cities veterans return home to hero's welcome from Old Glory Honor Flight "Mission 76"

Among the veterans was Harold "Whitey" Nienhaus, an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Nienhaus received a special assignment to this mission and was moved up to be on the flight so his family and community could honor him one last time.

"He's been looking forward to it for some time now," said Nicki and Nancy Nienhaus, Harold's daughter and wife.

Nienhaus is battling Stage 4 cancer, making this honor flight particularly meaningful for his family.

"He also has Stage 4 cancer. So he's looking forward to being a part of the flight," Nancy Nienhaus said. "Embracing his veteran status and embracing life in general. Experiencing things he hasn't yet. And Old Glory's afforded him the opportunity to do that," added her daughter, Nicki.

The Old Glory Honor Flight's 76th mission took veterans on a chartered plane to the nation's capital, allowing them to pay their respects at memorials and monuments while receiving the recognition they deserve.

For the family of Harold Root, the respect shown to veterans on this flight has been a long time coming.

"Honor. Respect. Loyalty to the country. And it's what gave us our freedom," said Kimberly Michalski and family, who were supporting Harold Root.

The wait for this flight made the experience even more special for some families. Joann Rhoden, Cindy Dien and Donald Gorges, family members of veteran Mike Gorges, expressed their excitement about the homecoming.

"He's just ecstatic to just be able to do this. It's a homecoming the guys never got," Joann Rhoden, Cindy Dien and Donald Gorges said.

Mission 77 of the Old Glory Honor Flight is scheduled to take place on October 28.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."