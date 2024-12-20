Fox Cities hunker down as Alberta Clipper plows through

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In the Appleton Historic District, snow continues to pile up as plows work steadily and many residents head outside to shovel.



Snow piles up in Appleton’s Historic District but 82-year-old Douglas Lemons embraces shoveling.

City crews have been prepping roads while Appleton International Airport remains operational amid the weather.

For locals like Perri Ducklow this snowfall is just a typical Wisconsin winter day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“82. I’ll be 83 in February,” said Douglas Lemons, a Historical District resident.

“I’m doing something. I’m helping out, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Lemons, who lives in a group home in the district, isn’t just clearing snow—he’s also spreading cheer. “Well, the truck drivers go by, they wave, and I wave back,” he said. “When a police car goes by with the dog in it, I say, ‘Good boy, way to go!’”

While shoveling can be strenuous, Lemons insists he’s ready for it. “I do 300 pushups every morning,” he said confidently.

The snowfall has slowed traffic in parts of the Fox Valley, but city and county crews have been preparing roads since Wednesday. Flights at Appleton International Airport are still operating. “If the aircraft can take off and land here in a safe manner, they’re gonna do that,” said Abe Weber, the airport’s director. “If they can’t, you know, they’ll be re-accommodated in some other fashion.”

For many, it’s just another winter day in Northeast Wisconsin. Neighbor Perri Ducklow shrugged off the weather. “This is nothing. I barely have on a coat and boots for crying out loud,” she said. “If it isn’t up to my hips, it’s not a snowstorm.”

Lemons added, “I think it’s okay. I mean, I don’t drive!”

If you’re in the Historic District and pass by “Douggie,” as his neighbors call him, don’t hesitate to say hello—he’ll wave back.

Stay with NBC 26 on-air and online for the latest weather updates.