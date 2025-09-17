Fox Cities districts maintain current security measures after Green Bay's clear bag policy

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Green Bay Public Schools' new clear backpack policy has prompted neighboring districts to review their safety protocols, but Fox Cities area schools say they're sticking with their current security measures.

Green Bay's policy was implemented after a loaded gun was discovered at Preble High School, sparking discussions about school safety across the region.

Appleton maintains comprehensive approach

Ray Przekurat, executive director of operations for the Appleton Area School District, said the district won't adopt a clear bag policy but continues to prioritize safety improvements.

"We've sat down with our student population and really talked to them about how they feel, what they're really looking for. They feel safe and secure," Przekurat said.

The district recently unveiled a new security entrance at Houdini Elementary School as part of a referendum-funded improvement.

"Part of the referendum was to move those main offices to the front of the building to be more visible to see people entering our buildings," Przekurat said.

The district maintains security entry processes at all schools and conducts annual ALICE training with staff, including in-person active shooter drills.

Hortonville talking with Green Bay to learn more

Hortonville Area School District Administrator Todd Timm said he's spoken with Green Bay school officials about their new policy but won't implement clear bags in his district.

"I think, naturally, you know, those are our friends and neighbors in Green Bay, and again, a tremendous amount of respect for (GBAPS Superintendent) Vicki (Bayer) and her team and the community of Green Bay," Timm said.

He said the discussions help smaller districts learn from larger ones about keeping students safe.

"I think it's our responsibility to have those discussions when something happens. I think we have a responsibility at a minimum to discuss practices to keep our kids and staff safe," Timm said.

Both Appleton and Hortonville districts say they'll continue evaluating their security plans to determine if any safety measures can be improved or added to their systems.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.