APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton residents have several options to escape dangerous heat this week, whether they have air conditioning at home or not.

The Appleton Public Library and transit centers are open to the public as cooling resources. Pillars Inc. is also available as a refuge for neighbors without air conditioning.

"We operate a resource center that runs from 8:30-4 every Monday through Friday, a great place for people to cool off, get out of the elements," Pillars Inc. Director Lisa Strandberg said.

Strandberg said multiple locations are available for people to spend time throughout the day.

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Fox Cities cooling centers and AC tips to beat the heat

Other cooling centers in the Fox Cities include public libraries in Kimberly, Menasha, Neenah and Little Chute.

Residents can also cool off at several local pools and splash pads, including Erb Pool and Mead Pool in Appleton, Washington Park Splash Pad in Neenah and Wanick Choute Park Splash Pad in Sherwood. Plamann Lake in Appleton is also open for swimming.

For those who do have air conditioning at home, Mike Bray, owner of N.E.W. Mechanical, recommends setting the thermostat early in the day rather than waiting for the house to heat up.

"When you get a week like this, you know your air conditioner is going to run every day of the week, so don't wait for your house to get 80 degrees, set your temperature in the morning when it's cool in the house and let that air condition maintain that temperature rather than ask it to pull the temperature down," Bray said.

Bray said air conditioners are built to maintain temperatures, so they should be turned on when the sun is down and kept running.

He also warned that hot weather puts extra stress on equipment.

"Everything runs at a higher pressure and temperature so you're putting more stress on the equipment," Bray said.

Bray said keeping an air conditioner's coils clean and replacing its filter regularly will help keep it running smoothly through the heat. He also recommends keeping blinds closed to block sunlight from warming the home.

Officials also urge residents to keep drinking water throughout the day, even if they are not thirsty.