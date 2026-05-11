Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesAppleton

Actions

Former Trout Museum building to become family resource center

former trout family resource center
Hoffman Planning, Design &amp; Construction, Inc.
former trout family resource center
former trout museum becomes family resource center
former trout resource center
former trout family resource center
Posted

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The former Trout Museum building in Appleton is turning into Fox Valley's newest family resource center, according to a media release.

The building at 111 W. College Ave. in Appleton that once housed the Trout Museum is set to become a family resource center for the local non-profit First 5 Fox Valley, according to Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction.

The building will house a free public play place on the first and second floors, a childcare center on the third floor, rentable office spaces on the fourth floor and multipurpose rooms for parent education on the fifth floor.

“First 5 Fox Valley is proud to partner with Hoffman on the transformation of the former Trout Museum into the new Family Resource Center,” Barb Tengesdal, the director of First 5 Fox Valley, said. “The Family Resource Center will play a critical role in serving children, parents, and families year-round and will have a lasting, positive impact on the community for generations to come.”

Construction began in April and is expected to be completed in the fall.

The Trout Museum relocated to a new building in downtown Appleton last October. The nonprofit art museum is offering free admission through 2026 after a generous donation by The Boldt Company.

Kyle Langellier Fox Cities 600 x 400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Kyle Langellier