Former Trout Museum building to become family resource center

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The former Trout Museum building in Appleton is turning into Fox Valley's newest family resource center, according to a media release.

The building at 111 W. College Ave. in Appleton that once housed the Trout Museum is set to become a family resource center for the local non-profit First 5 Fox Valley, according to Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction.

The building will house a free public play place on the first and second floors, a childcare center on the third floor, rentable office spaces on the fourth floor and multipurpose rooms for parent education on the fifth floor.

“First 5 Fox Valley is proud to partner with Hoffman on the transformation of the former Trout Museum into the new Family Resource Center,” Barb Tengesdal, the director of First 5 Fox Valley, said. “The Family Resource Center will play a critical role in serving children, parents, and families year-round and will have a lasting, positive impact on the community for generations to come.”

Construction began in April and is expected to be completed in the fall.

The Trout Museum relocated to a new building in downtown Appleton last October. The nonprofit art museum is offering free admission through 2026 after a generous donation by The Boldt Company.