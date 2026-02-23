Former police lieutenant dies in Appleton fire

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A former Appleton Police lieutenant died in a house fire in Appleton last week, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say the fire claimed the life of 86-year-old Ronnie C. McIntire, a former police lieutenant with the Appleton Police Department.

"Ronnie holds a special place in the heart of the Appleton Police Department," Appleton Police said in a news release. "After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he served 36 years as an Appleton Police officer, retiring in 1999 as a Lieutenant. After retirement, he continued to serve the community as a school crossing guard up until his passing."

Firefighters were first called to the scene on the 3000 block of North Meade Street in Appleton on Feb. 18.

According to police, McIntire made the 911 call reporting the fire in the kitchen area. After being removed from the home, he was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.