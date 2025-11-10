Former Hearthstone Historic House board member faces felony theft charges in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police investigators have referred felony theft charges against former Hearthstone Historic House board member, Steven Jahnke, the department announced Monday.

Investigators claim that a substantial amount of money was misappropriated during Jahnke’s tenure on the board. Appleton Police referred the charges on Friday.

The amount of money that was allegedly missing was not revealed by the police.

Appleton police say the Hearthstone Historic House has been cooperative throughout the investigation and that the investigation is ongoing.