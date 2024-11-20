Former Atlas Science Center building up for sale, residents react

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The building of the former Atlas Science Center has been put up for sale. It's been standing for more than a century.



The Atlas Science Center, once home to the Paper Discovery Center, is up for sale at $1.8 million.

The science center operated for nearly 20 years, promoting learning, discovery, and exploration. However, earlier this month, it announced closure due to rising operational costs.

The building has a long history, originally serving as a paper mill. While part of the space is for sale, other areas, like “Mondo on the River,” remain under separate ownership.

“The science center portion is wholly owned by the science center. They are completely separate to me and the other businesses on the two floors above me,” said David Oliver, owner of the restaurant Mondo on the River.

Oliver assured customers his restaurant isn’t going anywhere.

“This side of the building? Not for sale. This is going to remain in the hands of the owner of this side of the building for many, many years,” he said.

The building also holds personal significance for many in the community.

“For myself and my family, it was the mill that my father worked at for many, many decades,” said Sheila Brucks of the Appleton Historical Society.

She added, “The history along the Fox River is so important. It’s important for us to look back on that history and know why we are here.”

NBC 26 has reached out to the museum board, but they have yet to comment on what could be next for the space.