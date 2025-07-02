Former Appleton teacher accused of sexual assault of a student pleads not guilty, heads to trial

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Rebecca Ryan, a former Appleton West High School teacher, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of student on Wednesday.

Ryan appeared in Outagamie County court on Wednesday for an arraignment and bail/bond hearing. She pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of sexual assault of student by school staff, and is now bound for trial.

Ryan's pre-trial conference is scheduled for September 2.

Judge Mark Schroeder also went over a motion to modify bond filed by the defense. Ryan posted a $50,000 cash bond on May 9, according to court records.

Ryan's attorney argued to reduce the cash bond to $5,000, mentioning the "financial burden" to post the original amount of $50,000, as well as Ryan's strong ties to the community, home-ownership, the defendant being married with children, and being a low-flight risk. The defense also mentioned this is a "he said, she said" case.

However, the state objected the motion, arguing to keep the $50,000 cash bond amount because, according to the state, there have been no new developments in the case to warrant a lowering of bond.

Judge Schroeder denied the defense's motion to modify bond.

Ryan's bond conditions include no contact with the victim, and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, except her own children.