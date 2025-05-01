Former teacher charged with sexual assault, $50,000 cash bond set

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A former high school teacher appeared in court Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Rebecca Ryan, who worked at Appleton West High School, faces three felony counts and appeared in an Outagamie County courtroom for an initial appearance.

A judge ordered a $50,000 cash bond to be set for Ryan. Additionally, she is not allowed to contact the alleged victim or to have any unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 18 that is not her family.

Ryan could face up to 18 years of prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.

According to the criminal complaint, Ryan had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with a 17-year-old student between September of 2017 and January of 2018, while employed at Appleton West High School as a teacher.

