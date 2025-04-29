Former Appleton high school teacher arrested for sexual assault, police say

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A former Appleton West High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say Rebecca Ryan of Neenah was arrested on three counts of sexual assault of a child by a school staff member. Police say their investigation found the former teacher was in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while working at Appleton West High School during the 2017-2018 academic year.

"These incidents were reported to law enforcement in March of this year and investigators reacted swiftly and were able to establish probable cause to make an arrest in this case," the Appleton Police Department said in a news release.

Police say Ryan is now in custody at the Outagamie County Jail. She was not employed as a teacher when she was arrested.

Police believe no other evidence suggests that other students were involved or harmed.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the case to contact them.