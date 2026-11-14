Travelers at Appleton International Airport faced uncertainty Friday evening as a nationwide flight grounding led to cancellations and concerns about missed vacations.

Airport officials told NBC 26 they were still working to understand the situation as it unfolded.

"We're in the middle of this and finding out details as they unfold," a spokesperson said Friday evening.

Several flights out of Appleton were canceled, leaving passengers waiting for answers about when they might be able to reach their destinations.

READ MORE: FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking and refunds

Among those affected was Green Bay resident Sue Protzman, who was scheduled to fly to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to board a cruise ship with friends.

"We don't know what's happening," Protzman said.

WATCH KYLE LANGELLIER'S STORY HERE:

Flight cancellations leave travelers at Appleton airport scrambling

Her biggest concern was whether she would arrive in Florida before the cruise departed Saturday.

"We could miss our ship," she said.

With the ship scheduled to begin boarding around noon Saturday, Protzman worried that continued disruptions could derail her vacation.

"It's loading around noon tomorrow, so who knows? If it lasts, we could be in trouble," Protzman said. "And we'll miss the good time with all the girls."

Appleton International Airport officials said individual airlines are responsible for deciding whether to cancel flights.

Officials also said they were receiving updates from the Federal Aviation Administration at the same time as the general public.

Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for information about flight cancellations and delays.