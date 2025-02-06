Farmers, restaurants bracing for the effects of soaring egg prices

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Rising egg prices are creating challenges for both local farmers and restaurants in Northeast Wisconsin.



Nationwide, rising grocery costs affect consumers and businesses, and eggs—a staple for many—are no exception. In Northeast Wisconsin, farmers and restaurant owners say, increasing prices are threatening sales and customer loyalty as people search for more affordable options.

Nancy Kellner, manager of Back Acre Garden in Denmark, says they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

“I keep getting people asking me for more eggs. Like they need more eggs from us and I tell them we can’t because our chickens can only make so many,” Kellner said.

Back Acre had expected to receive nearly 1,000 birds recently but only received 800 due to the bird flu, limiting their supply.

“When we switch out flocks, it takes about two to three weeks for that other flock to get up and running. So, if you are ‘low eggs,’ you know, we do the best we can to get as much as we can out to the customers, you know?” Kellner said.

With fewer chickens producing eggs, Kellner worries that customers may look elsewhere and not return.

Restaurants are also feeling the effects.

“We have a lot of dishes that need eggs. If we run out and need to get them from the store, that’s when we really start to feel it,” said Fatima Garcia, front manager at Patty and Pablo’s in Kaukauna.

Garcia notes that inflation, supply chain issues, and the bird flu contribute to higher prices.

For now, Patty and Pablo’s has avoided passing the cost onto customers by buying local eggs. But Garcia says that may change.

“Eventually, if things keep going up, it’ll definitely get harder because then we’ll have to increase our prices. Which will be hard because we want our customers to be able to pay for the dish,” Garcia said.

At Back Acre Garden, Kellner hopes customer loyalty will help them get through these challenges.

Patty and Pablo’s is hoping for the same, as egg prices continue to rise.