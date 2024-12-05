Embattled Xavier schools interim president resigns amid backlash from parents, alumni over recent firings

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Interim President Katie Heim of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System has resigned amidst ongoing leadership turmoil within the system.



Heim’s resignation follows the firings of Principal Mike Mauthe and Superintendent Dr. John Ravizza, as well as a trustee stepping down

Dr. Becky Walker, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools, will fill in for Heim while the board of trustees continues searching for a new president, high school principal, and superintendent

Parents and alumni, frustrated by a lack of transparency, plan to voice concerns at the next board meeting on December 17th

NBC 26 first reported Mauthe’s firing after a diocesan investigation, which left many in the community seeking more answers

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The leadership shakeup continues at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System.

In a letter to the school community, Bob Ellis, Chairman of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System Board of Trustees announced the resignation of Interim President Katie Heim.

Chris Wolske, board of trustees member has also stepped down, adding to the leadership changes following the recent firings of High School Principal Mike Mauthe and Superintendent Dr. John Ravizza.

The letter acknowledged the challenges the Xavier community has faced in recent weeks. Ellis wrote, “We have heard strong points of view from many of you regarding the future of our system. We value your perspectives.”

For now, Dr. Becky Walker, the Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools, will step in to provide leadership and support while the board searches for a replacement for Heim.

The announcement comes as parents and former students continue to voice their frustrations, particularly regarding the termination of Principal Mike Mauthe.

Jacqueline Corey, a former Xavier student, says she’s still searching for answers.

"Knowing the character of Mike Mauthe, and knowing the things that have been said, and knowing that a bunch of us got together and signed a petition? It speaks for itself, I think," she emphasized.

Corey says she left the Catholic Church years ago, but is now speaking out in support of Mauthe and against the diocese.

NBC 26 first reported Mauthe’s firing after an email to parents on November 14th. In the letter, Heim said, quote:

“I regret to inform you that a complaint was received by the Green Bay Diocese Safe Environment Office, which then opened an investigation. As a result, Mr. Mike Mauthe is no longer employed by St. Francis Xavier High School.”

The email left many with questions. Online, confusion grew, with hundreds of parents and alumni rallying behind Mauthe. A petition circulated, calling for Heim’s removal.

"It sounds like the district may be making it out to be something that it may not be," Corey remarked. "Either that, or people are just naturally inferring that."

Now, all eyes are on the next high school board meeting, scheduled for December 17th. Corey says she’ll be there.

"I think the community just needs the truth. Whatever that is."

