Edge VR preparing to open location in Appleton, will offer opportunities for kids to learn in VR

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Edge VR Arcade in Green Bay is preparing to open another location in Appleton.



Edge VR Arcade is opening its third location in Appleton, bringing virtual reality fun and learning to the Fox Valley

Owner Sean Bowers says VR makes you feel like you’re really there—whether it’s standing next to a blue whale or exploring the stars

The arcade offers more than games, with summer camps for kids to learn about subjects like astronomy and oceanology

Arcade owner Sean Bowers says for him, virtual reality is more than just a video game.

“It tricks my brain enough to feel like I’m really there,” Bowers said.

But beyond gaming, the arcade also offers educational programs like summer camps for kids, teaching subjects such as oceanology, astronomy, and much, much more.

“They put the Earth in front of you like the size of a basketball, and then they bring the sun up next to you. You literally have to look all the way around to see the edge of the sun,” Bowers explained. “We have one where you’re next to a blue whale while you’re standing on the bottom of the ocean. The sense of scale is realistic.”

Bowers says there’s no age limit for those interested in taking a spin in the virtual world. He says Edge VR has something for everyone in order to help them get up to speed.

Basically, they won't put you on a virtual roller coaster if you has motion sickness.

What they will do is try and replicate anything you are interested in, if they are able.

For Bowers, that's going to space. He grew up watching Star Trek and always dreamed of going to space.

“VR is never going to beat the real-life experience, but how many people are actually going to have that experience in their life?” he said.

The Appleton location isn’t open yet, but Bowers says they are close, pending final inspections. Updates will be shared on their Facebook page, which can be found here.