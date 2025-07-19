Drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash after speeding at 91 mph on Highway 441

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An intoxicated driver caused a serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 441 after being clocked at 91 mph by an Appleton police officer working an OWI enforcement detail.

The officer observed the speeding vehicle and attempted to catch up, but before a traffic stop could be initiated, the driver collided with a truck. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over in a serious crash.

The collision created a road blockage that led to an additional accident shortly after the initial crash, according to the Appleton Police Department.

The driver of the speeding car was later arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated - Causing Injury.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that drunk driving enforcement isn't about numbers or quotas.

"It's because tragedies can happen in an instant," the Appleton Police Department said.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to make responsible choices when getting behind the wheel.

"Drive sober. Lives depend on it," the department said.