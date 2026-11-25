APPLETON (NBC 26) — Downtown Appleton sidewalks were packed Tuesday night for the city's annual Christmas parade.

But for Kaitlyn Schmidt from Appleton it was also a run as well.

"It's so fun," Schmidt said. "There is just so much energy and it makes you run so much faster than a typical race."

She competed in the Santa Scamper a one mile run right before the parade. Schmidt says that its all about improving her time and having fun.

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Downtown Appleton Christmas parade draws thousands to kick off the holiday season

"I just wanted to run alot faster than last year," Schmidt said. "And that was my goal. And I hit it by thirty seconds."

Besides the Santa Scamper, there was no shortage of fun.

Mary Kay Burr says she loves coming to the parades each year, and says this is not her family's first rodeo.

"I've been coming for 21 years," Burr said. "Its been a family tradition of ours. I was 9 months pregnant when I brought my oldest with me. And now we are bringing her and the granddaughter with."

Burr says what keeps her coming back is the memories and the tradition that keeps on giving.

"This to me is like the start of everyone loving Christmas and the holiday season," Burr said. "And I like to see the joy that it brings to people."

Burr's daughter Brooke Hills says now passing that tradition on to her 8-year-old daughter means the world to them.

"Getting to bring my little one down, it's fantastic," Hills said. "Just seeing all the different floats and the atmosphere. Its amazing, I just couldn't wish for anything better."

Other parade goers said that even though the cold weather is not ideal, it didn't stop them from taking in one of the biggest events of the year.