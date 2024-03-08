District attorney: Officer's use of force in deadly Appleton shooting justified

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County District Attorney has ruled that the officer's use of a force in a deadly Appleton shooting was justified.

In January, one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Maritime Bar in Appleton.

Officers were confronted by a person with a gun. The suspect shot at police. The officer fired back and shot the individual.

The suspect later died at a hospital.

The Appleton Police Department said the officer will return to duty immediately.

“Appleton Police Officers responded to an active disturbance involving the discharge of a firearm within the Maritime Bar," Chief Polly Olson said. "Officer Thor, without hesitation and by himself, entered the establishment to address an active threat. After entering the business, he was fired upon, sustaining injuries. Despite this, Officer Thor took the necessary steps to stop an imminent threat. Officer Thor’s quick action undoubtedly saved the lives of patrons and additional responding officers. His actions were nothing less than heroic. Our community should be proud of the officers who are committed to keeping Appleton safe."