Suspect recovers after officer fires gun

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A suspect is recovering in the hospital after an officer-involved critical incident Tuesday morning in Appleton.

Due to that incident, both lanes are blocked at Wisconsin 96 and Wisconsin Avenue between Division Street at Clark Street.

Drivers in Outagamie County will have to find a different way into work, and the roads are not expected to reopen until later in the morning.

According to a news release from the Appleton Police Department, an officer was involved in a critical incident Tuesday just after 1:30 a.m.

An officer was sent to the Maritime Tavern on West Wisconsin Avenue for a weapons-involved complaint.

Authorities confirm a police officer fired his weapon, and the suspect had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The officer was not hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.