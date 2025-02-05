Cornhole shop goes from basement project to booming business

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A growing love for cornhole has turned into a full-fledged family business.



Skilled Cornhole, an Appleton-based family business, is expanding beyond Northeast Wisconsin, crafting custom cornhole boards and gear

The company was founded by 89-year-old Army veteran Howard “Howie” Wood, who started making boards in his basement before moving to a dedicated facility

Wood’s daughter, Stephanie Bishell, and her husband, Tony, now run the business while Howie remains hands-on with building boards and stitching bags

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Appleton-based Skilled Cornhole continues to expand its reach beyond Northeast Wisconsin.

The company, which creates and sells custom cornhole gear, was originally started by 89-year-old Army veteran Howard “Howie” Wood. Skilled in leatherworking, ironworking, and more, Wood began crafting cornhole boards in his basement 12 years ago before moving operations to his garage, then half of his house, and eventually a dedicated facility.

“First in the basement, then in the garage, then half the house. Then, we finally moved to this facility,” Wood said, mentioning their current brick-and-mortar location.

Now, his daughter, Stephanie Bishell, and her husband, Tony, have taken over the business, ensuring that Wood’s legacy continues. Bishell, a former nurse, says her father has always been creative, and his cornhole-making skills were just another extension of his craftsmanship.

“My Dad’s always been creative. I mean, he’s always...jeepers…he can pretty much do about anything,” she said.

Even with the business growing, Wood is still hands-on—building and cutting boards, stitching bags, and helping wherever needed.

“You know, I just keep busy doing stuff. If they need help back there, I go back there and help,” he said.

For Bishell, continuing the business is not just about selling cornhole gear—it’s about honoring what her father built and turning it into something even bigger.

“You know, as a kid, you want to eventually help your parents as much as you can. So this is an opportunity for us to do that,” she said.

Skilled Cornhole moved into its current location less than two years ago and has continued to grow. Now, the family is looking to expand further by introducing cornhole to schools and community events, making the sport accessible to even more people.