Community celebrates volunteer fire station's 150 years of service

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — Over the weekend, Algoma neighbors celebrated their local fire department's sesquicentennial, that's 150 years.



The Algoma Fire Department & Rescue Squad was also joined by emergency services from surrounding areas, including Mishicot, Kewaunee, and others.

Custom floats were even created for the event by the community, who also showed their appreciation for the fire station.

Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman said the milestone is especially unique for them as a volunteer fire department.

"A lot of generational families like myself, you know, I'm a third generation firefighter for the city, and yeah it's a lot of tradition that goes on in the fire service," Chief Ackerman said.

To learn a little more about some of the Algoma Fire Department & Rescue Squad's history, you can visit them here.