Community remembers Appleton man found dead near Oneida Street business

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police are continuing their investigation of a body found near a business on Oneida Street.

NBC26 spoke with a member of Schweitzer's family who confirmed his identity. The man has been identified as Nathan Schweitzer, who has lived on the streets in Appleton for several years. He was found near the 1000 block of South Oneida, in a wooded area between McKinnon Dental and a canal.

People throughout the community remember Schweitzer as a kind and dignified person who touched many lives.

"Just easy, just soft easy going. He had a twinkle in his eye," said Mandy Gummin.

Gummin volunteers at her church, Mission, on Sundays handing out coffee. For Schweitzer, she'd always add cocoa powder.

"He knew that I had it, I nodded and smiled and he said thank you," Gummin said.

Schweitzer was well known in the area. Bartenders at Deja Vu in downtown Appleton told me they'd offer him food and drinks and that he would refuse.

"Very content, the way he lived was the way he wanted to live. He didn't need for anything he didn't want any possessions," said Gummin.

The Salvation Army also shared fond memories of Schweitzer.

"The talk of the day has been all about Nate," said Kristal Knudtson, Salvation Army Director of Development.

Knudtson tells me she hopes more people are like Schweitzer, asking for help when they need it without feeling ashamed.

"He made his mess into a message, he probably doesn't know how impactful he was for many people," Knudtson said.

The Appleton Police Department's investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death is still unknown.

