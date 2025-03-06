College students react to snowy day in Appleton affecting their walk to class

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Many in Appleton are bundling up as a March snowstorm moves through the area, including college students braving the elements to get to class.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Walden Hoddie, a sophomore at Lawrence University, came from sunny California to study history and Chinese.

He says he wasn't prepared for the Wisconsin weather.

“Absolutely not,” he says when asked if he’s used to the wind and snow. “They told me to bring a couple jackets, a couple coats, and I was like ‘alright!’"

Especially during Wednesday's snowstorm."

"We had a few, like, nice sunny-ish, grayish days before this," Hoddie remarked, confused at how the weather shifted so quickly,

Clara Miller, a piano student from Minnesota, is used to winter but jokes that walking through the wind is a challenge.

“When I’m walking to classes, you know, it’s just, like, attacking me in the face. And like I have to keep my head down and I’m like running into people, so you know, it’s kind of a hassle but what are you going to do, you know?”

She says she can’t stay outside too long—her hands are too important. “Gotta keep ’em safe for the Schumann and the Schubert and all the … and the Chopin!”

Her friend Meghan Peot sees the snow as a way to bring people together. “You know, I’d like to go sledding sometime, or do a good snowball fight. I think a campus-wide one would be fun.”

To answer Meghan’s call to action: I myself am ready for a snowball fight, but I haven’t found anyone to join me yet.

But I still threw a snowball. Just for fun.