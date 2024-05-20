APPLETON (NBC 26) — Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in the cold case homicide trial of Gene Meyer.

Final witnesses took the stand on Monday.



Gene Meyer, accused of homicide and sexual assault, said he didn't want to testify in his own trial.

Prosecutors say Meyer sexually assaulted and killed Betty Rolf in 1988.

Closing arguments and jury deliberation are expected to take place Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors accuse Gene Meyer of sexually assaulting and killing Betty Rolf underneath a bridge in Grand Chute in 1988.

The state says new DNA evidence links Meyer to her killing.

The defense claims the DNA only suggests Meyer had sex with Rolf, but didn't kill her.

Meyer's team has also said they believe it was Rolf's late husband, Charles Sr. Who killed her.

On Monday, the defense called its final witnesses to the stand ...

Then, Judge Mark Schroeder turned to Meyer, asking what his decision was on testifying.

"[...] You’ve made a decision whether or not you want to testify. Is that right?” asked Schroeder.

“Yes," replied Meyer.

“…and what is that decision, Mr. Meyer?” Schroeder continued.

"No.”

On Tuesday morning, the prosecution and defense will make closing arguments. Jury deliberation will follow.