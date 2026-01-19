APPLETON (NBC 26) — Sports fans and nostalgia lovers gathered at Fox Cities Stadium this Sunday for a card collecting show that brought together collectors of all ages to buy, sell, trade and share their passion.

Inside the Fox Cities Arena, collectors swapped not just cards, but stories about what drives their hobby.

Card collectors of all ages gather at Fox Cities Stadium to trade stories and memorabilia

Jim Fitzpatrick has been collecting baseball cards for roughly 44 years. He started collecting with his son, but even after his son quit, Fitzpatrick kept going.

"I coached baseball in the past, it's in my blood, I played it all throughout when I was a kid," Fitzpatrick said.

His passion eventually led him to open his own card shop, where he shared his love of collecting with his neighbors.

"When I saw a kid's eyes really light up, when I gave him the Michael Jordan medallion, that only card shop owners got one... when I gave him that, he's still got it today by the way... he's probably 65 years old now," Fitzpatrick said.

For others at the show, the joy of collecting is still brand new. Twelve-year-olds Madyx Knudtson and Jase Pearce represent the next generation of collectors.

"He started a year ago, I started about six or seven years ago," Knudtson said.

Whether you're a veteran collector or just starting out, the appeal remains the same.

"The thrill of pulling an amazing card just gets you going," Pearce said.

Organizers host card shows every other month, so collectors who missed this Sunday's event will have another chance to participate in the future.