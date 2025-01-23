'Board game bar' suffers another delay after Safety and Licensing Committee meeting

APPLETON (NBC 26) — It’s a small business saga that just keeps going.



Appleton’s Safety & Licensing Committee met Wednesday but delayed discussions on the proposed “gaming” bar, Delaire’s

Committee Chair Chris Croatt cited new video evidence and potential police investigation as reasons for the delay

The video, aired exclusively by NBC 26, reportedly includes comments from an individual who has yet to be interviewed

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“This is something that has been on our agenda since October,” said Chris Croatt, Safety and Licensing Committee Chair.

The ongoing saga between a proposed bar, named "Delaire's, the City of Appleton, and neighboring business owners continues to unfold. Wednesday night wrote the newest chapter to the story.

Committee Chair Chris Croatt had a front-row seat to the discussion.

“So the attorney’s office and the Appleton Police Department said that we have some information to share relative to some video acquired. The person that was on the video has been identified but has not been interviewed or talked to,” Croatt explained.

The video Croatt referenced was aired exclusively on NBC 26 last Wednesday. This new piece of information has prompted the Safety & Licensing Committee to hold the item for further review while considering a potential Appleton Police Department investigation.

“We’re going to have some new information to consider. This video, and the comments from the person on this video to consider,” Croatt added.

I’ve reached out to Delaire’s owner, David Boulanger, for comment but have not received a response.

The next time this item will be brought up is at the next Safety & Licensing Committee meeting on February 12th.

You can learn more by looking up City of Appleton agendas and previous meeting minutes here.