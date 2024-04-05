Beloved elementary principal receives honors for contributions to school

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Her devotion to fostering a healthy learning environment elevated the school she oversees. Now, she has been awarded for it.



Kari Krueger was named Wisconsin Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators

Krueger wants to share what she has done and help other schools around the district and beyond

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Krueger says she learned the news in a surprise ceremony by her students, family, and fellow educators.

"[It was] super special. Each grade level did a thank you of their choice. So everything from singing, to dancing, to cards, to acrostic poems, and more. I felt very special and loved yesterday.”

Krueger was one of 12 principals up for the award, presented by the Herb Kohl Foundation.

Outgoing sixth grade teacher Gwen Lostocco nominated Krueger for the award. She says Kruger is one in a million.

“I think the hardest transition for me personally will be…losing the most amazing boss I’ve ever had.”

Krueger says she's like to see what's happening at her school happen at other schools as well.

“How can we take what’s happening here? The success that’s happening here at Highlands and Odyssey Magnet School and how do we replicate that into other Appleton schools and schools around the state? If it’s working here, we’d love to share.”