Beloved butterfly garden may close indefinitely as owners step away

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Jack and Marty Voight built and ran the Butterfly Garden of Wisconsin for 12 years. Now, as they step back from full-time duties, they fear that there won't be anyone to run it in their place.



The Butterfly Garden of Wisconsin has been a community staple for 12 years

Health problems and old age have forced the owners to step away

The owners hope the gardens won't close for good once they leave

Marty and Jack Voight, who built the Butterfly Gardens of Wisconsin from the ground up and have run it for 12 years, released their yearly monarch butterflies Tuesday, potentially for the last time.

"I have, you know, health problems because of Vietnam and stuff like that. I think I should have a little free time," Jack Voight said. "I mean, this is a commitment to the public for this adventure."

Due to decreasing staff and volunteers, the garden had already limited its hours, opening only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Voights fear that when they can no longer run it, the garden will close with them.

"It's sort of a sad day when you say 'this is maybe the end,' but I hope that this will continue on because I think there are still opportunities for the public to enjoy this," Jack Voight said.

However, the Voights aren't giving up yet. They say they are still hoping to find someone who believes in their mission to take over the garden.

"We're entertaining different ideas from different people," Jack Voight said. "We've had many inquiries already from people, even though this isn't listed publicly anywhere."

Jack added that if this is indeed the final goodbye, he is thankful to everyone who supported the garden.

